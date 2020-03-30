Sponsored Content

Here's a list of area food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

BUSINESS PICKUP DELIVERY PHONE ADDRESS WEBSITE Field 7
@ Elm Street Grill YES NO 336.286.4880 3606 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27455 http://www.elmstgrill.com/
1618 Downtown YES NO 336.312.4143 312 S Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 1618downtown.com
1618 Midtown YES NO 336.285.9410 1724 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408 1618midtown.com
1618 Seafood Grille YES NO 336.235.0898 1618 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403 1618westgso.com
Acroplis YES YES 336.273.3306 416 N Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401 acropolisrestaurantgreensboro.com
Amoroso's Bakery YES NO 336.547.2600 5803-A Hunt Club Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410 www.amorososbakery.net
Augustino Gusto Bakery YES YES 336.740.7005 2508 New Garden Rd. East, Greensboro 27455
BBQ Nation Indian Grill YES YES 336.306.5511 3928 Sedgebrook St., High Point, NC 27265 bbqnationus.com
Bearded Goat YES NO 336.279.7550 116 E. Lewis St., Greensboro, NC 27406
Big Burger Spot YES YES 336.617.3777 3750-A Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC 27410 https://www.bigburgerspot.com/
Big Burger Spot YES YES 336.541.8861 510 Nicholas Rd., Greensboro NC 27409 https://www.bigburgerspot.com/
Bills Pizza YES NO 336.674.0114 5200 Randleman Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406 www.billspizzaonline.com
Binh Minh YES YES 336.851.1527 5211 W Market St. Ste. C, Greensboro, NC 27409 http://binhminh.restaurantsnapshot.com/
Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant YES YES 336.282.4800 3900 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 https://www.blueagavemexicanbarandgrill.com/
Bon-Bon Wings and Grill YES NO 336.617.7241 3605 Groometown Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407 www.bonbonwingsandgrill.com
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza - Greensboro YES YES 336.235.2749 1424 Westover Ter., Greensboro, NC 27408 https://brixxpizza.com/locations/greensboro/
Brown-Gardiner Fountain YES YES 336.275.3267 2101 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27408 www.browngardiner.com
Burger Warfare YES YES 336.500.0654 1209 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408 www.burgerwarfare.com
Café Europa YES NO 336.389.1010 200 N Davie St. # 15, Greensboro, NC 27401
Café Pasta YES YES 336.272.1308 305 State St. #B, Greensboro, NC 27408 Cafepasta.com
Casa Vallarta YES YES 336.282.7070 3915 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 www.sanluisrestaurant.com
Cheescakes by Alex YES YES 336.273.0970 315 S Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 cheesecakesbyalex.com
Chef Samir Shaltout YES NO 336.852.9707 4214 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27407 Chefsamirshaltout.com
Chez Genese YES NO 336.663.7399 616 Sout Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27406 chezgenese.com
Church Stree Café YES NO 336.285.7960 3434 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC 27405 Facebook.com/churchstreetcafe
Cincy's YES YES 336.378.9774 115 Eat February 1 Pl., Greensboro, NC 27401 cincysnc.com
Culi-Chi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill YES YES 336.370.6893 3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403
Da Reggae Café YES YES 336.333.3788 2528 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403 Dareggaecafe.com
Darryl's Wood Fired Grill YES NO 336.294.1781 3300 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro NC 27407 www.darryls.com
Dolce & Amaro YES YES 336.763.4349 1310 Westover Ter. Ste. 110, Greensboro, NC 27408 www.dolcemaroartisanbakery.com
Duck Donuts YES YES 336.804.5571 2766 NC-68 #101, High Point, NC 27265 Duckdonuts.com
Duck Donuts YES YES 336.291-8200 409 Pisgah Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27455 DuckDonuts.com        
Embur Fire Fusion YES YES 336.541.8442 107 Smyres Pl., Greensboro, NC 27403 https://emburfirefusion.com/
Ghassan's YES YES 336.272.8400 1605 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408 www.ghassans.com
GIA YES YES 336 907-7536 1914 New Garden Rd. Ste. 208, Greensboro, NC 27410 DrinkEatListen.com
Gillespie Grill YES NO 336.279.6793 306 E Florida St., Greensboro, NC 27406 https://chefbigwillie.com/
Grey's Tavern YES YES 336.617.5341 343 S Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 greystavern.com
Herbies Diner YES NO 336.288.8896 3136 Battleground Ave., Greensboro 27408 herbiesdiner.com
Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ YES YES 336.617.6874 2804-L Randleman Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406 http://hickorytreebbq.com/
Imperial Koi Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar YES NO 336.286.3000 1941 New Garden Rd. Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27410 https://www.imperialkoigso.com/
Jersey Mike's Subs YES YES 336.856.0010 4835 W Wendover Ave. #144, Jamestown, NC 27282 jerseymikes.com
Krave Kava Bar YES NO 919.408.9596 202 Exchange Pl., Greensboro, NC 27401
Leblon Brazilian Steakhouse YES NO 336.294.2605 106 S Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407 https://leblonsteakhouse.com/
Libby Hill Seafood YES NO 336.288.6782 3920 Cotswold Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 http://libbyhill.com/
Libby Hill Seafood YES NO 336.275.7688 3011 Randleman Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406 http://libbyhill.com/
Liberty Oak YES NO 336.273.7057 100 W Washington St. #D, Greensboro, NC 27401 libertyoakrestaurant.com
Lone Star Burger YES NO 336.803.4185 130 West Lexington Ave., High Point, NC 27262 lonestarburgerllc.com/
Luna Mexican Seafood Bar & Grill YES YES 336.286.9040 3606 N Elm St. M, Greensboro, NC 27455 https://m.facebook.com/Luna.Mexican.Seafood/
Machete YES NO 336.265.8859 600 C Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401 https://machetegso.com/
Mac's Speed Shop YES YES 336.544.8370 1218 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408 https://macspeedshop.com/Greensboro/
Melt Kitchen and Bar YES NO 336.763.5445 1941 New Garden Rd. #116, Greensboro, NC 27410 http://www.meltkitchenandbar.com/
Mexico Restaurant YES YES 336.665.5170 2307 Fleming Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410 https://www.facebook.com/MexicoRestaurant1988/
Mexico Restaurant YES YES 336.292.6044 4800 W Market St., Greensboro, NC 27407 https://www.facebook.com/MexicoRestaurant1988/
MJ's Restaurant and Catering YES NO 336.852.4889 620 Dolley Madison Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410 MJS620.COM
Mythos Grill YES YES 336.218.1113 3900 W Market St. #F, Greensboro, NC 27407 mythosgrill.com
New York Pizza Bar & Grill YES YES 336.286.7667 2704 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408 nypbattleground.com
Nostra Pizza YES YES 336.763.5867 3900 W Market St., Greensboro, NC 27407 nostrapizzagreensboro.com
Oakcrest Family Restaurant YES YES 336.288.7585 2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408 https://www.oakcrestfamily.com/
Osteria YES YES 336 275-2550 1310 Westover Ter. Ste. 101-A, Greensboro, NC 27408 Osteriagso.com
Painted Plate Catering NO YES 336.230.2433 3404 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410 www.paintedplate.com
Pastabilities YES YES 336.272.7823 1726 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408 pastabilities.com
Pig Pounder Brewery YES NO 336.553.1290 1111 Grecade St., Greensboro, NC 27408 www.pigpounder.com
Pita Delite YES YES 336.378.8880 500 E-East Cornwallis, Greensboro, NC 27405 www.pitadelite.com
Pita Delite YES YES 336.841.1717 3924 Sedgebrook St., High Point, NC 27260 www.pitadelite.com
Pita Delite YES YES 336.547.8003 617 Friendly Center Rd., Greensboro, NC 27408 www.pitadelite.com
Pita Delite YES YES 336.288.9797 3383 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 www.pitadelite.com
Pita Delite YES YES 336.663.8886 1101 C-W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27404 www.pitadelite.com
Pizzeria L’Italiano YES YES 336.274.4810 219 S Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 pizzerialitaliano.com
Pollo Pizza Pasta YES YES 336.841.1700 602/100 Hickory Ridge Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409 www.pollopizzapasta.com
Reel Seafood Grill YES NO 336.617.4200 2002 New Garden Rd. Ste. 208, Greensboro, NC 27410 https://www.reelseafoodgrill.com/
Rice & Paper Vietnamese Cuisine YES NO 336.688.5779 906 Greensboro Rd., High Point, NC 27260 www.ricepapernc.com
Saffron Indian Cuisine YES YES 336.574.3300 1500 Mill St. #104, Greensboro, NC 27408 http://www.saffronindiancuisine.com/
Sakura Ichiban YES YES 336.316.0629 3015 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403 https://www.sakuraichibannc.com/
Salvino Cucina Italiana YES NO 336.540.8663 2917-D Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408 WWW.SALVINORESTAURANT.COM
San Luis Mexican Restaurant YES YES 336.851.2158 1503 W Gate City Bvld., Greensboro, NC 27403 www.sanluisrestaurant.com
San Luis Mexican Restaurant #3 YES YES 336.882.2155 144 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 Sanluisrestaurant.com
San Luis Mexican Restaurant #2 YES YES 336.617.5508 4207 Gate City Bvld., Greensboro, NC 27407 Sanluisrestaurant.com
Santa Fa Mexican Grill YES NO 336.617.4899 3035 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403
Sarah's Kabob Shop YES YES 336.355.9260 5340 W Market St., Greensboro, NC 27409 https://www.facebook.com/SarahsKabobShop1/
Smohk'd YES YES 336.252.2253 403 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 smohkd.com
Steak ‘n Shake YES NO 336.218.0807 4409 W Wendover Ave., Greensboro NC 27407 Steaknshake.com
Taaza Indian Cuisine YES YES 336.285.7878 1216 Bridford Pkwy. M, Greensboro, NC 27407 https://taazabistro.com/
The PepperMill Café YES NO 336.885.8101 2600 S Main St., High Point, NC 27263 https://www.facebook.com/peppermill.cafe/
The Social on Friendly YES NO 336.938.0070 1617 W Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403 https://www.thesocialonfriendly.com/
Village Tavern YES NO 336.282.3063 1903 Westridge Rd., Greensboro NC 27410 villagetavern.com
Vito's Italian Restaurant YES NO 336.370.0084 2258 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro, NC 27405 https://vitos-italian.com/
Yum Yum Better Ice Cream YES YES 336 272-8284 1219 Spring Garden St., Greensboro, NC 27403
Zeto wines & specialty foods   YES YES 336.574.2850 335 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401 www.ZetoWines.com
