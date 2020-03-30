Here's a list of area food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

|@ Elm Street Grill
|YES
|NO
|336.286.4880
|3606 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27455
|http://www.elmstgrill.com/
|
|1618 Downtown
|YES
|NO
|336.312.4143
|312 S Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
|1618downtown.com
|
|1618 Midtown
|YES
|NO
|336.285.9410
|1724 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
|1618midtown.com
|
|1618 Seafood Grille
|YES
|NO
|336.235.0898
|1618 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403
|1618westgso.com
|
|Acroplis
|YES
|YES
|336.273.3306
|416 N Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401
|acropolisrestaurantgreensboro.com
|
|Amoroso's Bakery
|YES
|NO
|336.547.2600
|5803-A Hunt Club Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410
|www.amorososbakery.net
|
|Augustino Gusto Bakery
|YES
|YES
|336.740.7005
|2508 New Garden Rd. East, Greensboro 27455
|
|
|BBQ Nation Indian Grill
|YES
|YES
|336.306.5511
|3928 Sedgebrook St., High Point, NC 27265
|bbqnationus.com
|
|Bearded Goat
|YES
|NO
|336.279.7550
|116 E. Lewis St., Greensboro, NC 27406
|
|
|Big Burger Spot
|YES
|YES
|336.617.3777
|3750-A Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC 27410
|https://www.bigburgerspot.com/
|
|Big Burger Spot
|YES
|YES
|336.541.8861
|510 Nicholas Rd., Greensboro NC 27409
|https://www.bigburgerspot.com/
|
|Bills Pizza
|YES
|NO
|336.674.0114
|5200 Randleman Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406
|www.billspizzaonline.com
|
|Binh Minh
|YES
|YES
|336.851.1527
|5211 W Market St. Ste. C, Greensboro, NC 27409
|http://binhminh.restaurantsnapshot.com/
|
|Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant
|YES
|YES
|336.282.4800
|3900 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
|https://www.blueagavemexicanbarandgrill.com/
|
|Bon-Bon Wings and Grill
|YES
|NO
|336.617.7241
|3605 Groometown Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407
|www.bonbonwingsandgrill.com
|
|Brixx Wood Fired Pizza - Greensboro
|YES
|YES
|336.235.2749
|1424 Westover Ter., Greensboro, NC 27408
|https://brixxpizza.com/locations/greensboro/
|
|Brown-Gardiner Fountain
|YES
|YES
|336.275.3267
|2101 N Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27408
|www.browngardiner.com
|
|Burger Warfare
|YES
|YES
|336.500.0654
|1209 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
|www.burgerwarfare.com
|
|Café Europa
|YES
|NO
|336.389.1010
|200 N Davie St. # 15, Greensboro, NC 27401
|
|
|Café Pasta
|YES
|YES
|336.272.1308
|305 State St. #B, Greensboro, NC 27408
|Cafepasta.com
|
|Casa Vallarta
|YES
|YES
|336.282.7070
|3915 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
|www.sanluisrestaurant.com
|
|Cheescakes by Alex
|YES
|YES
|336.273.0970
|315 S Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
|cheesecakesbyalex.com
|
|Chef Samir Shaltout
|YES
|NO
|336.852.9707
|4214 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27407
|Chefsamirshaltout.com
|
|Chez Genese
|YES
|NO
|336.663.7399
|616 Sout Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27406
|chezgenese.com
|
|Church Stree Café
|YES
|NO
|336.285.7960
|3434 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC 27405
|Facebook.com/churchstreetcafe
|
|Cincy's
|YES
|YES
|336.378.9774
|115 Eat February 1 Pl., Greensboro, NC 27401
|cincysnc.com
|
|Culi-Chi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
|YES
|YES
|336.370.6893
|3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403
|
|
|Da Reggae Café
|YES
|YES
|336.333.3788
|2528 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403
|Dareggaecafe.com
|
|Darryl's Wood Fired Grill
|YES
|NO
|336.294.1781
|3300 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro NC 27407
|www.darryls.com
|
|Dolce & Amaro
|YES
|YES
|336.763.4349
|1310 Westover Ter. Ste. 110, Greensboro, NC 27408
|www.dolcemaroartisanbakery.com
|
|Duck Donuts
|YES
|YES
|336.804.5571
|2766 NC-68 #101, High Point, NC 27265
|Duckdonuts.com
|
|Duck Donuts
|YES
|YES
|336.291-8200
|409 Pisgah Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27455
|DuckDonuts.com
|
|Embur Fire Fusion
|YES
|YES
|336.541.8442
|107 Smyres Pl., Greensboro, NC 27403
|https://emburfirefusion.com/
|
|Ghassan's
|YES
|YES
|336.272.8400
|1605 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
|www.ghassans.com
|
|GIA
|YES
|YES
|336 907-7536
|1914 New Garden Rd. Ste. 208, Greensboro, NC 27410
|DrinkEatListen.com
|
|Gillespie Grill
|YES
|NO
|336.279.6793
|306 E Florida St., Greensboro, NC 27406
|https://chefbigwillie.com/
|
|Grey's Tavern
|YES
|YES
|336.617.5341
|343 S Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
|greystavern.com
|
|Herbies Diner
|YES
|NO
|336.288.8896
|3136 Battleground Ave., Greensboro 27408
|herbiesdiner.com
|
|Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ
|YES
|YES
|336.617.6874
|2804-L Randleman Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406
|http://hickorytreebbq.com/
|
|Imperial Koi Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar
|YES
|NO
|336.286.3000
|1941 New Garden Rd. Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27410
|https://www.imperialkoigso.com/
|
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|YES
|YES
|336.856.0010
|4835 W Wendover Ave. #144, Jamestown, NC 27282
|jerseymikes.com
|
|Krave Kava Bar
|YES
|NO
|919.408.9596
|202 Exchange Pl., Greensboro, NC 27401
|
|
|Leblon Brazilian Steakhouse
|YES
|NO
|336.294.2605
|106 S Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407
|https://leblonsteakhouse.com/
|
|Libby Hill Seafood
|YES
|NO
|336.288.6782
|3920 Cotswold Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
|http://libbyhill.com/
|
|Libby Hill Seafood
|YES
|NO
|336.275.7688
|3011 Randleman Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406
|http://libbyhill.com/
|
|Liberty Oak
|YES
|NO
|336.273.7057
|100 W Washington St. #D, Greensboro, NC 27401
|libertyoakrestaurant.com
|
|Lone Star Burger
|YES
|NO
|336.803.4185
|130 West Lexington Ave., High Point, NC 27262
|lonestarburgerllc.com/
|
|Luna Mexican Seafood Bar & Grill
|YES
|YES
|336.286.9040
|3606 N Elm St. M, Greensboro, NC 27455
|https://m.facebook.com/Luna.Mexican.Seafood/
|
|Machete
|YES
|NO
|336.265.8859
|600 C Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401
|https://machetegso.com/
|
|Mac's Speed Shop
|YES
|YES
|336.544.8370
|1218 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
|https://macspeedshop.com/Greensboro/
|
|Melt Kitchen and Bar
|YES
|NO
|336.763.5445
|1941 New Garden Rd. #116, Greensboro, NC 27410
|http://www.meltkitchenandbar.com/
|
|Mexico Restaurant
|YES
|YES
|336.665.5170
|2307 Fleming Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410
|https://www.facebook.com/MexicoRestaurant1988/
|
|Mexico Restaurant
|YES
|YES
|336.292.6044
|4800 W Market St., Greensboro, NC 27407
|https://www.facebook.com/MexicoRestaurant1988/
|
|MJ's Restaurant and Catering
|YES
|NO
|336.852.4889
|620 Dolley Madison Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410
|MJS620.COM
|
|Mythos Grill
|YES
|YES
|336.218.1113
|3900 W Market St. #F, Greensboro, NC 27407
|mythosgrill.com
|
|New York Pizza Bar & Grill
|YES
|YES
|336.286.7667
|2704 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
|nypbattleground.com
|
|Nostra Pizza
|YES
|YES
|336.763.5867
|3900 W Market St., Greensboro, NC 27407
|nostrapizzagreensboro.com
|
|Oakcrest Family Restaurant
|YES
|YES
|336.288.7585
|2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
|https://www.oakcrestfamily.com/
|
|Osteria
|YES
|YES
|336 275-2550
|1310 Westover Ter. Ste. 101-A, Greensboro, NC 27408
|Osteriagso.com
|
|Painted Plate Catering
|NO
|YES
|336.230.2433
|3404 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410
|www.paintedplate.com
|
|Pastabilities
|YES
|YES
|336.272.7823
|1726 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
|pastabilities.com
|
|Pig Pounder Brewery
|YES
|NO
|336.553.1290
|1111 Grecade St., Greensboro, NC 27408
|www.pigpounder.com
|
|Pita Delite
|YES
|YES
|336.378.8880
|500 E-East Cornwallis, Greensboro, NC 27405
|www.pitadelite.com
|
|Pita Delite
|YES
|YES
|336.841.1717
|3924 Sedgebrook St., High Point, NC 27260
|www.pitadelite.com
|
|Pita Delite
|YES
|YES
|336.547.8003
|617 Friendly Center Rd., Greensboro, NC 27408
|www.pitadelite.com
|
|Pita Delite
|YES
|YES
|336.288.9797
|3383 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
|www.pitadelite.com
|
|Pita Delite
|YES
|YES
|336.663.8886
|1101 C-W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27404
|www.pitadelite.com
|
|Pizzeria L’Italiano
|YES
|YES
|336.274.4810
|219 S Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
|pizzerialitaliano.com
|
|Pollo Pizza Pasta
|YES
|YES
|336.841.1700
|602/100 Hickory Ridge Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409
|www.pollopizzapasta.com
|
|Reel Seafood Grill
|YES
|NO
|336.617.4200
|2002 New Garden Rd. Ste. 208, Greensboro, NC 27410
|https://www.reelseafoodgrill.com/
|
|Rice & Paper Vietnamese Cuisine
|YES
|NO
|336.688.5779
|906 Greensboro Rd., High Point, NC 27260
|www.ricepapernc.com
|
|Saffron Indian Cuisine
|YES
|YES
|336.574.3300
|1500 Mill St. #104, Greensboro, NC 27408
|http://www.saffronindiancuisine.com/
|
|Sakura Ichiban
|YES
|YES
|336.316.0629
|3015 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403
|https://www.sakuraichibannc.com/
|
|Salvino Cucina Italiana
|YES
|NO
|336.540.8663
|2917-D Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408
|WWW.SALVINORESTAURANT.COM
|
|San Luis Mexican Restaurant
|YES
|YES
|336.851.2158
|1503 W Gate City Bvld., Greensboro, NC 27403
|www.sanluisrestaurant.com
|
|San Luis Mexican Restaurant #3
|YES
|YES
|336.882.2155
|144 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
|Sanluisrestaurant.com
|
|San Luis Mexican Restaurant #2
|YES
|YES
|336.617.5508
|4207 Gate City Bvld., Greensboro, NC 27407
|Sanluisrestaurant.com
|
|Santa Fa Mexican Grill
|YES
|NO
|336.617.4899
|3035 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403
|
|
|Sarah's Kabob Shop
|YES
|YES
|336.355.9260
|5340 W Market St., Greensboro, NC 27409
|https://www.facebook.com/SarahsKabobShop1/
|
|Smohk'd
|YES
|YES
|336.252.2253
|403 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
|smohkd.com
|
|Steak ‘n Shake
|YES
|NO
|336.218.0807
|4409 W Wendover Ave., Greensboro NC 27407
|Steaknshake.com
|
|Taaza Indian Cuisine
|YES
|YES
|336.285.7878
|1216 Bridford Pkwy. M, Greensboro, NC 27407
|https://taazabistro.com/
|
|The PepperMill Café
|YES
|NO
|336.885.8101
|2600 S Main St., High Point, NC 27263
|https://www.facebook.com/peppermill.cafe/
|
|The Social on Friendly
|YES
|NO
|336.938.0070
|1617 W Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403
|https://www.thesocialonfriendly.com/
|
|Village Tavern
|YES
|NO
|336.282.3063
|1903 Westridge Rd., Greensboro NC 27410
|villagetavern.com
|
|Vito's Italian Restaurant
|YES
|NO
|336.370.0084
|2258 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro, NC 27405
|https://vitos-italian.com/
|
|Yum Yum Better Ice Cream
|YES
|YES
|336 272-8284
|1219 Spring Garden St., Greensboro, NC 27403
|
|
|Zeto wines & specialty foods
|YES
|YES
|336.574.2850
|335 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401
|www.ZetoWines.com
|
