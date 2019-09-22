NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Martin Truex Jr. holds the trophy after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

Martin Truex Jr. passes Kyle Busch with 25 laps to go Saturday night in Richmond and pulls away from teammate Kyle Busch to collect his second straight NASCAR Cup playoff race, completing a redemptive finish for the championship leader. Story, B3.

