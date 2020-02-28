Music ranged from the “Electric Slide” to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” at Friday night’s Sweetheart Dance for special needs adults at the Gibsonville Community Center. It marked the second time the center held the special dance. “We love seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Heidi McBride, recreation program supervisor, who organized the dance. “I guess we will do it again.”

