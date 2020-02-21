UNCG 1-6

Fairfield 0-2

Why the Spartans won: The Spartans chalked up the first no-hitter in program history in the first game. Jake Lewis and Austin Parsley combined to pitch nine hitless innings, and only allowed one baserunner. Lewis went seven full innings, and faced the first hitter in the 8th, but walked him to allow the first baserunner. Parsley then came in and sat down six straight hitters to complete the gem.

The Spartans won the game with a walk-off single from Pres Cavenaugh, which scored Jacquez Koonce.

Key performers: Spartans: Pres Cavenaugh 2-for-4, 1 RBI; Jake Lewis 7.0 IP, 5 K. Stags: Trey McLoughlin 5.1 IP, 4 H.

Game Two

Why the Spartans won: UNCG got off to a fast start in the second game, scoring three runs in the first three innings. The Spartans held the Stags scoreless up until the sixth, when Justin Guerrera hit a two-run home run for Fairfield. UNCG then added three insurance runs in the sixth and eighth innings to put the game

away.

Key performers: Spartans: Caleb Webster 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Sam Koruschak 1-for-1, 2 RBIs. Stags: Justin Guerrera 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.

Records

UNCG: 4-1

Fairfield: 0-2

