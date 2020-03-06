UNCG 16
Md. Eastern Shore 3
How the Spartans won
The Spartans’ offense had big rallies in the fifth and eighth inning, scoring 13 of their 16 runs in those two alone. The Spartans pitching staff also played well, scattering four hits over the entire game.
Key performers
Hawks: OF Brian Cordell, 3-for-3, 1 RBI; IF Andrew Revels 1-for-2.
Spartans: P Alex Hoppe, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER; C Robbie O’Neal, 1-for-2, 4 RBIs.
Records
Hawks: 4-8
Spartans: 9-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.