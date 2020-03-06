UNCG 16

Md. Eastern Shore 3

How the Spartans won

The Spartans’ offense had big rallies in the fifth and eighth inning, scoring 13 of their 16 runs in those two alone. The Spartans pitching staff also played well, scattering four hits over the entire game.

Key performers

Hawks: OF Brian Cordell, 3-for-3, 1 RBI; IF Andrew Revels 1-for-2.

Spartans: P Alex Hoppe, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER; C Robbie O’Neal, 1-for-2, 4 RBIs.

Records

Hawks: 4-8

Spartans: 9-4

Load comments