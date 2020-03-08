UNCG 9

Md. Eastern Shore 4

How the Spartans won: The Spartans’ offense came up big in the middle three innings, scoring seven of their nine runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The Spartans pitching staff pitched well also, holding the Hawks to four runs while striking out 11 hitters.

Key performers: Hawks: OF Brian Cordell, 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run; IF Marcus Brown, 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run. Spartans: IF Hogan Windish, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; C Robbie O’Neal, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run.

Notable: Spartans infielder Caleb Webster extended his RBI streak to five games. He leads the team with 13 RBIs on the year. ... Greg Hardison’s 14-game hitting streak came to an end on Sunday. Hardison had a hit in every UNCG game this season until Sunday. ... The Spartans improved to 9-0 all-time against the Hawks.

Records

Hawks: 4-10

Spartans: 11-4

Up next

Hawks: vs Navy, 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Spartans: at High Point, 4 p.m. Tuesday.

