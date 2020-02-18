The game between No. 18 Wake Forest and UNCG on Tuesday was suspended due to rain and will be completed at a later date. The Demon Deacons hold a 6-2 lead over the Spartans after five innings. The coaching staffs had predetermined to complete the game later in event of rain.
The tentative plan is to complete the game when Wake Forest makes the return trip to UNCG on Apr. 28.
Wake Forest got going early, putting up three runs in the first inning. Sam Koruschak hit a solo home run for the Spartans in the top of the second, but Wake added to their lead with three runs over the third and fourth innings to go up 6-1. UNCG scored a run in the fifth before rain interrupted play.
