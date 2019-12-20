Southeast Guilord 61
Eastern Guilford 13
PLEASANT GARDEN — The Southeast Guilford girls’ basketball team has demonstrated once again at home why it is one of the area’s most dominant.
The defending Class 3-A state champion Falcons decimated an undermanned Eastern Guilford squad 61-13 to earn a Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference win, and improve to 9-0 overall, 3-0 in the league.
Friday’s victory came without leading scorer and senior co-captain Kennedi Simmons, who is averaging 19 points per game.
The swing player is out with a bruised tailbone, suffered against Dudley.
Southeast was also without another co-captain, sophomore forward Jessica Hopkins, who is nursing a sore ankle.
The Falcons are riding a 15-game winning streak, dating to last season. Eastern Guilford was last team to beat Southeast, 39-33 in the semifinals of last year’s Mid-Piedmont Class 3-A conference tournament.
That was before the Falcons won six straight to capture the state crown.
Southeast carried that momentum into this season, averaging 57.5 points per contest, with a roster that includes only two seniors.
Another co-captain, forward Shunte Bethea, who scored 10 points against Eastern, is the only other senior.
So, underclassmen have largely been responsible for Southeast’s success this season.
One such underclassmen is Sophomore forward Raven Preston, who notched a game-high 23 points, 10 points above her average of 13 per game.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces, so we are still trying to put those together that will make a puzzle that will fit this season,” said Southeast coach Rachel Clark.
“Once No. 24 (Raven Preston) decided to put it on the floor, that made a lot of difference. We also have a lot of height and a lot of speed.”
Clark describes the challenge of following up a state championship season, with a run at another possible title:
“Just trying to get them to stay hungry,” Clark said. “Trying to get them to stay focused and intense, and treat every opponent like they’re a state championship contender.
“We are trying to focus on ourselves and not worry about everybody else.”
Sophomore point guard Sydney Roberts’ ball-handling has been a key to the Falcons’ success.
“I just made sure to find a teammate who I knew could hit shots,” said Roberts, who finished with six points against Eastern. “Raven was one of those players I found open.”
Despite injuries to two key players, and having a youthful roster, Roberts asserts that the Falcons are confident.
“We know we are good, and we are not going to let other teams intimidate us,” Roberts added.
“We are very athletic, and use that to our advantage.”
E. Guilford 1 6 4 2 — 13
SE Guilford 21 12 17 11 — 61
Eastern Guilford: Kayla Swain 9, Taylor Mitchell 2, De’Ja Buskey 2.
Southeast Guilford: Raven Preston 23, Shunte Bethea 10, Gabby McGough 9, Millayna Redd 6, Sydney Roberts 6, Mykensie Harris 5, Makayla Poole 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.