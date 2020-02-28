Southeast Guilford 69
Central Cabarrus 26
GREENSBORO — Although the Southeast Guilford girls basketball team had several returners from last season’s state championship team, coach Rachel Clark said it took them a while to start playing as a cohesive unit. Now that they are playing together, the rest of the playoff teams better be ready.
The Lady Falcons (28-1) took an early first-quarter lead, went on a 19-2 run late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter to take control and rolled to a 69-26 win over Central Cabarrus in the third round of the state playoffs.
“For a while we kind of rode just on talent,” Clark said. “But here lately they kind of came together as a team and have been doing some bonding so that translates to the floor.”
Clark said that despite the returning players’ presence, they also have several new players and it just took a while for everyone to feel comfortable. She said that because the team has so many good players, it’s taken this long for each to understand their role and adjust to that.
“We were trying to mix the old with the new and make it one unit,” Clark said. “We have a lot of talent and I think you have to let the roles play themselves out and a lot of people were trying to make things happen instead of letting it happen organically.”
The players know they need to be better than last season because it is always difficult to repeat as champions.
“We have to come out and do what we did last year,” said Raven Preston, who finished with a game-high 26 points. “We have to pick it up on defense and bring the intensity all the time. Obviously, score the ball; look for each other and play through each other.”
“We knew it was going to be more of a challenge (to repeat) because we knew all the teams were going to be coming for us,” said Kennedi Simmons, who scored 23 points. “We knew we were going to have to go even harder than we did last year.”
Clark emphasized that in order for the team to , some players had to understand they weren’t always going to be in control on the floor. It took a while for some players to understand that.
“It was a matter of learning how to go from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat when necessary,” Clark said. “Now you can kind of see them, if you saw some of those plays (during the game) where they’re passing and going and everything looks together.”
With the Falcons cruising into the fourth round of the playoffs, they will get one more home game against Cutherbertson. Clark said the goal is to still practice hard and be prepared and she knows the Lady Cavaliers are a good team.
“We trying stay in our game plan,” Clark said. “We’re trying to make so that practice is focused as possible. We haven’t had many hard games so we’ve got to be ready.”
