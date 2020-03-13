Jerry Moritz has been attending horse races at Fonner Park regularly since 1970, and almost every day in recent years.
The track — in central Nebraska — was one of the few sporting venues in the country that was open to fans Saturday, and Moritz, 73, wasn’t going to let concerns over the new coronavirus stop him from going.
“If we had a dozen people in the hospital here and two or three died, then I would probably back off,” said Moritz, sipping beer from a plastic cup.
“I feel like some people probably got it and don’t even know it and are already over it.”
No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hall County, where Fonner Park is located, and that was part of the reason Chris Kotulak, the track’s chief executive, decided to allow fans for the weekend racing programs.
Kotulak said the clubhouse and other viewing areas are being cleaned with increased frequency. Leaflets reminding employees and guests to practice good hygiene were distributed on counters and tabletops in the clubhouse and other viewing areas.
As an added precaution, Kotulak visited the jockeys’ room Saturday morning to make sure none of the riders was experiencing any symptoms associated with the new coronavirus.
Later, jockeys voted not to race because of dangerous track conditions caused by a snowstorm that moved through the area.
After it was announced that racing was canceled, about 50 people stayed at Fonner Park to wager on races simulcast from other tracks.
Other tracks across the country continued running races with no fans in the stands, including Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark., where the $1 million Rebel Stakes — a major Kentucky Derby prep — was set for later Saturday. Turfway Park in Florence, Ky., hosted another prep, the Jeff Ruby Steaks.
Fan could wager online and watch the Derby preps shown on national television.
At Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., bugler Jay Cohen blew his horn to the empty grandstand, with only trainers, jockeys and those working directly with the horses on hand to hear.
Laurel Park in Maryland was business as usual in the paddock and on the track, and announcer Dave Rodman’s calls echoed off the empty building.
Someone could be overheard in the paddock saying, “It’s so weird when they’re running and nobody’s cheering.”
