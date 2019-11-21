UNCG 58

Liberty 53

Site: Vines Center, Lynchburg, Va.

Why the Spartans won: Nadine Soliman had a season high 27 points. She finished the game with her second double-double of the year. Soliman, a senior, poured in nine points and four rebounds in the first 10 minutes of the game. Soliman hit all six of her free throws down the stretch to hold off Liberty’s attempts at a comeback. UNCG outrebounded Liberty 13-7 in the second half. The Spartans held the lead for 33 minutes and 59 seconds. The Flames led for one minute and 37 seconds

Stars: UNCG: Soliman 27 points, 10 rebounds; Aja Boyd 12 points, nine rebounds; Te’Ja Twitty eight points, six rebounds.

Liberty: Keyen Green 16 points, 11 rebounds; Ashtyn Baker 16 points, seven rebounds.

Records: UNCG: 3-2. Liberty: 1-4.

Up next: UNCG: vs. Erskine College, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Liberty: at James Madison,

2 p.m. Sunday.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments