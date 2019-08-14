Welcome to the party, pal.
With Kendall Hinton sidelined by hamstring tightness, Isaac was thrust into the backup slot receiver position for the scrimmage, behind Jaquarii Roberson. Isaac, 5-10 and 175 pounds, stepped up with a 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a bubble screen and a 21-yard touchdown catch in which he found a hole in the coverage and made himself available for a scrambling Hartman.
For Isaac, who talks to Greg Dortch daily and said he’s “like a brother,” said he’s been motivated to showcase himself because of a pulled hamstring in the spring game.
“(The scrimmage) definitely wasn’t perfect, I’ve gotta work on in and out of my breaks, getting the signals, like Coach (Clawson) said, conditioning,” Isaac said.