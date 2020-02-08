Camel City Elite Invitational

Jenny Simpson runs in the Camel City Elite 3000m race, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at JDL Fast Track.

 Walt Unks/Journal

Jenny Simpson is royalty in running, one of the best middle-distance runners in American history. But it was Simpson who came away wowed by her first visit to a Camel City meet that features not only pros but college athletes. Story, B3.

