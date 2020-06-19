Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau traded birdies at the RBC Heritage until Simpson got the last word with a 6-footer on his final hole for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead over DeChambeau (64) and Corey Conners (63). Story, B5.
MOST POPULAR
-
Group protests Greensboro Bojangles over handling of racially charged incident
-
'This virus is still out there': As cases climb, Cooper warns school openings may be delayed
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Videos show over 20 people breaking into Greensboro pawn shop, taking TVs and guns, police say
-
Guilford superintendent shocked school leaders not consulted on funding for school resource officers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.