RBC Heritage Golf

Webb Simpson removes his cap at the end of he second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau traded birdies at the RBC Heritage until Simpson got the last word with a 6-footer on his final hole for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead over DeChambeau (64) and Corey Conners (63). Story, B5.

