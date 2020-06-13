All of us have our own coping mechanisms, and 17-year-old Sidney Westfall wasn’t about to miss out on a formal high school graduation, even if Northwest’s ceremony set for June 5 at the Coliseum was canceled.
So she made her own.
“I decided to have a sort of graduation when we visited each set of my grandparents,” Westfall said. “They would’ve come to my graduation. But traveling isn’t really the best option right now, especially for people my grandparents’ age. So I figured it would be best to make our own ceremony, just for our family. Because I realized what’s really important at graduation is family.”
Westfall’s grandparents live in West Virginia, and her family met one set halfway in Virginia and the other at the beach, renting houses for small, family-only weekend getaways.
And private graduations from public school.
“One of my grandparents gave an introductory speech. Then I asked my sister (Allison), who graduated last year, to give an alumni speech,” Westfall said. “They were typical speeches you would hear at a graduation, only they were from family instead of dignitaries the school was going to have. So we made our own silly little graduation, just to make sure that we would still have a ceremony. …
“Because the ceremony is important. It’s one of the things you always associate with senior year, probably the most important thing. Graduation is the ceremony where you get to say, ‘I did it.’ ”
In Westfall’s case, that meant finishing classes at GTCC and Northwest, including three AP courses and honors English.
“There wasn’t any ‘last day of school’ like in a normal year,” she said. “I just had classes that started to disappear one by one as we finished the work. They slowly started to trickle away.”
The summer was supposed to include a mission trip with her church, a beach trip and a “girls cruise” with her mother and sister before college at UNC-Wilmington in the fall.
“All of those got canceled,” Westfall said. “So I got a job at a doggie daycare, and I think the rest of the summer I’ll just sort of lie low at my house. I know stuff is reopening, but I still don’t know if it’s such a good idea to go out.”
