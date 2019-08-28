This is a no-cook, 15-minute, summer supper perfect for a Labor Day weekend picnic or any night. Plump shrimp layered with vegetables and dressed with a light vinaigrette dressing makes a cool, colorful salad.
To make this meal fast with a homemade touch, I doctor up a reduced-fat bottled vinaigrette with added chopped onion and tarragon.
You can find fresh, chopped or diced onion in the produce section of the market.
For a quick side dish, sprinkle slices of whole grain baguette with grated Parmesan cheese to make crisp crostini.
Helpful hints
Any type of bread can be used for the crostini.
Any type of salad greens can be used.
Using a glass bowl makes salad a visual treat.
Countdown
- Make dressing.
- Make salad.
- Make crostini.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 small container diced/chopped onion, 1 bottle dried tarragon, ¾ pound cooked, medium-size peeled shrimp, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat mixed baby greens, 1 cucumber, 1 package frozen corn kernels or 2 ears fresh corn, 1 medium tomato, 1 whole grain French baguette and 1 piece Parmesan cheese.
Staples: reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, olive oil spray, salt and black peppercorns.
