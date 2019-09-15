Downtown Greensboro Restaurant Week is returning Monday through Sunday.
More than a dozen downtown eateries and breweries are participating in the event presented by Downtown Greensboro Inc.
Participating eateries will offer $10-$15 lunch specials and $20-$30 dinner specials all week long.
Restaurants without full menus will offer $5 drink specials.
Nick Wilson, owner of 1618 Downtown, helped launch the event in 2015 to encourage dining at locally-owned and operated downtown eateries and bars.
To see a list of participants, visit https://downtowngreensboro.org/restaurant-week.
If interested in participating, email info@downtowngreensboro.org.
Coastal dinner
Sample North Carolina’s coastal bounty during Coast to Curb Seafood Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
The casual picnic-style dinner features shrimp, oysters and crab.
A reception at 4 p.m. will feature appetizers by Kerrie Thomas of Goat Lady Dairy Dinners.
Cost is $35 per plate to benefit the market’s food security programs. A children’s plate of hot dog, hush puppies, corn, potatoes and optional po’boy is $15.
Tickets are available at TicketMeTriad.com or at the market from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
Cash bar tickets are $5 at the door.
Dine out to help
Jersey Mike’s at 2104 Georgia St. in Greensboro will donate half of its sales on Wednesday to Kids Path.
Kids Path is a program of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro that supports children coping with serious illness and loss.
For information, visit www.hospicegso.org.
Also on Wednesday, Natty Greene’s at 345 S. Elm St. in Greensboro will donate 10% of each purchase to Greensboro Beautiful and the Hamburger Square Project.
For information, call 336-274-1373.
