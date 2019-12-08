Baked Downtown has opened at 227 S. Elm St., Suite B in Greensboro.
It’s located in an alley between Greensboro Day Spa and Aspen Boutique and has been home to several bakeries over the years including Simple Kneads, Loaf and, most recently, The Table on Elm.
Taylor Inman, who began creating custom cakes out of her home eight years ago, opened the bakery with the help of her husband Matt, a firefighter.
In addition to custom cakes, Baked Downtown offers freshly-made decorated goodies every day such as cupcakes, cake pops, doughnuts, macaroons and muffins.
With the help of fellow baker Zach Gauldin, the bakery will also offer bread, croissants and pastries baked fresh daily from dough provided by Greensboro’s French Artisan Bakery.
Inman’s cake-decorating talents landed her on the Netflix cooking show “Sugar Rush” for a holiday-themed episode.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 336-370-6439 or follow Baked GSO on Facebook.
Name change
NOLA Seafood and Steakhouse at 1653 New Garden Road has changed is name to Crazy Crab Seafood.
Phone is 336-895-4784.
Memorial service
The restaurant community was saddened by the loss of Rearn Thai owner Chavalit “Charlie” Chusakul, who died at age 81 on Nov. 24.
Not only were Chusakul and his wife, Pat, among the pioneers of Thai cuisine in the Triad nearly 30 years ago, but Charlie was known as a genuinely nice guy.
The Chusakul family will hold a memorial service for Charlie from 1 to 3 p.m. today
