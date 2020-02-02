At a new Greensboro drive-through, you will definitely be thinking in the box when it comes to tacos.

Taco In The Box has opened at 3204-E. Bessemer Ave. in Greensboro.

If you don’t count Taco Bell, this may be Greensboro’s only drive-through taco joint.

Taco proteins are limited to steak and chicken. They are $2 each for a corn tortilla and $3.50 each for a larger flour tortilla. Add cheese for a little extra.

You can also get steak or chicken in quesadillas for $3.50 each.

The drive-through also offers another Mexican specialty, the torta ($5) which is a bread roll stuffed with steak, chicken, cheese and onions.

Go light with a grilled chicken salad for $6.

Chicken wings and chicken tenders are offered. Wings come in a choice of four flavors, including Mango Habañero, and range in price from $6 for seven wings to $24.50 for 30 wings.

Chicken tenders are $6.99 for seven pieces to $28.50 for 30 pieces. Four dipping sauces are available.

Fries are also offered.

Judging by the prices hand-written on tape on the menu board, prices may be subject to change.

A variety of Coke, Fanta, Powerade and Monster drinks are available, as are Mexican fruit drinks bottled under the Tum-e-Yummies and Jarritos labels.

Hours for Taco In The Box are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The phone is 336-291-8794.

Healthy cafe closes

Guiltless Cafe at 109 W. Main St. in Jamestown has closed.

The cafe, formerly Healthy House, served coffee, kombucha and gluten and sugar-free items.

Scoop shop gives back

Ben & Jerry’s at the Shops at Friendly Center wants to “Shake Down Poverty” with a program to help United Way.

The scoop shop will donate $1 from the sale of a featured milkshake to United Way of Greater Greensboro to help with the organization’s efforts to reduce poverty.

For the past few years, Ben & Jerry’s has helped United Way through Free Cone Day.

Now the shop wants to help out United Way all year with a featured shake every three months.

The program kicks off with a strawberry-and-chocolate-fudge-brownie milkshake called Love GSO.

Substitutions can be made to accommodate different dietary needs, including swapping for non-dairy milks.

Ben & Jerry’s is at 3332 W. Friendly Ave.

For more information, visit www.unitedwaygso.org.

Americans love wings

Americans will eat 1.4 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LIV weekend.

That’s according to a projection from the National Chicken Council.

The NCC predicts Americans will eat 27 million more wings than last year.

