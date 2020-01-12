Golden Corral at 2419 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro has closed.
It operated at the Shops at Kirkwood for 20 years.
David Gronewoller, president and CEO of GC Partners Inc., which operates nine Golden Corral franchises in three states, including two in Greensboro, said the restaurant’s franchise expired in October. Gronewoller said Golden Corral’s updated criteria for opening a franchise, including suitable acreage, made it impossible for him to continue operating the restaurant at its current site. He said Golden Corral has been working with him as he searched for a new site in the same area to open a new one. Gronewoller said he has yet to find a suitable site.
Gronewoller’s other franchise at 4404 Landview Drive, just off Wendover Avenue, met the criteria set forth by Golden Corral and he was able to rebuild that in 2018 to replace the previous 24-year-old building.
Gronewoller said managers of the Golden Corral at Wendover Avenue and locations in Winston-Salem and Reidsville are working to take in the 60 or so employees of the Lawndale Drive restaurant.
Passing the torch
After 22 years, Ben Roberts is out of the restaurant business.
Roberts sold his interest in The Undercurrent at 327 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro to longtime employees and brothers Wes and Chris Wheeler.
The Wheelers became partners in the restaurant five years ago when Roberts stepped aside as operator and moved to Fancy Gap, Va., to help his wife start a medical clinic. At the time, the Wheelers worked at the restaurant. Wes was the bar manager and Chris was a sous chef.
Roberts said selling the restaurant is bittersweet, but he respects the importance of the transition for the vitality of the restaurant.
Roberts took over The Undercurrent in 1998 when it was at 600 S. Elm St. Hard work and perseverance paid off and the 13-table spot became a five-star restaurant with an award-winning wine list.
The restaurant’s popularity outgrew its tiny location and in 2006 Roberts gutted a former auto parts store near the First National Bank Field and created a new, more spacious restaurant on Battleground Avenue.
Shortly after moving out of the space on South Elm Street, the restaurant suffered fire damage. Roberts rebuilt and opened the restaurant as Table 16 which he operated for a year before selling it.
Sub shop closes
Penn Station at 1603 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro has closed.
In Greensboro, there are Penn Station locations at 301 Pisgah Church Road and 4203 W. Wendover Ave.; and in High Point, there is a location at 4008 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway.
