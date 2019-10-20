A former bakery in downtown Greensboro is getting a new life.
Baked Downtown is opening at 227 S. Elm St., Suite B.
The space, in an alley between Greensboro Day Spa and Aspen Boutique, has been home to several bakeries over the years including Simple Kneads, Loaf, and most recently, The Table on Elm which closed in June.
Taylor and Matt Inman are opening the bakery. The shop is a storefront for a Taylor’s custom cake business. It will also offer fresh-baked breads, pastries, cookies, cake pops and coffee and espresso.
It is targeted to open in November.
This is the second bakery with plans to open downtown. The Sage Mule, a bakery and bistro offering breakfast and lunch, is planning to open Oct. 26.
Curb Market will temporarily relocate
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will temporarily relocate to Revolution Mill on Saturday.
The move is to accommodate N.C. A&T’s homecoming festivities being held in and around War Memorial Stadium.
The market will be open 7 a.m. to noon in the plaza around the mill’s twin smokestacks. Parking is just off Yanceyville Street. Access is via pedestrian bridges next to Kau restaurant.
Stop by for eggs, meats, chrysanthemums, apples and other seasonal produce.
For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or call 336-373-2402.
Food truck event
A food truck and vendor event will be held at Four Seasons Town Centre on Wednesday-Friday.
Fresh Catch Seafood Shack and Spring Garden Diner will both have food trucks in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
In the commons area on the second floor of the mall, vendors including Monkey Face, Avon, Marianne Tasty Treat and others will be selling their wares and services.
The vendors will be on site during mall hours.
Food truck and vendor events will be held again Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and Dec. 20-24.
Reflectionz Events is organizing the event. For information, contact Kimberly Mark at Reflectionz at 336-707-1318.
Bar pop-up preview
Dram and Draught at 300 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro is about to hit the road for a series of bar pop-ups.
What is a bar pop-up?
It is when a bar’s professional mixologists give another city a taste by taking over another bar for a specialized menu of cocktails.
Dram and Draught’s first pop-up will be at La Factoria in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Nov. 7.
La Factoria is ranked at No. 32 by Worlds50BestBars.com and has held its own pop-ups.
After La Factoria, Dram and Draught will continue the series with pop-ups in New York City, Charlotte, New Orleans and Portland.
Greensboro can get a preview of the La Factoria pop-up at an event Oct. 25 at Dram and Draught.
Dram and Draught is open to members. For information, visit www.dramanddraught.com.
