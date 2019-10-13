Downtown Greensboro is getting a new bakery and bistro.
The Sage Mule is opening at 608 Battleground Ave. next to Crafted the Art of Street Food and Preyer Brewing.
Steven Gingher, who is a graduate of the culinary program at Johnson and Wales in Charlotte, will operate the restaurant with the help of family and some of his fellow Johnson and Wales alumni.
It will be open for breakfast and lunch serving sandwiches such as Scuttlebutt, Italian sub and pulled pork with broccoli slaw will be built on the bakery’s own bread which also will be sold by the loaf.
The bakery will offer scratch-made biscuits, breakfast sandwiches and a wide variety of pastries.
Beer and wine will also be available.
Oct. 26 is the target opening date.
Goat dairy wins awards
Goat Lady Dairy in Grays Chapel brought home five ribbons from the American Cheese Society Competition.
The five goat cheeses that won awards are Providence, a natural rind aged cheese; Smokey Mountain Round, an applewood smoked fresh cheese; Creamy Classic, a fresh cheese; and Fig and Honey and Basil and Garlic, two seasoned fresh cheeses.
This is the fifth award at the competition for Providence and Smokey Mountain Round cheeses.
In addition to a gift box featuring all five award-winning cheeses, the dairy has added four new gift boxes to its online store at www.goatladydairy.com.
Family-owned Goat Lady Dairy has been making goat cheese since 1995 when the late Ginnie Tate started the dairy with her brother, Steve Tate, and his wife, Lee. The dairy has grown, and two years ago, the torch was passed to new owners Carrie Routh Bradds and Bobby Bradds.
Dance Project benefit
Biscuitville at 4524 W. Market St. in Greensboro will hold Breakfast After Dark from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday as a benefit for Dance Project.
Mention Dance Project when ordering and the nonprofit gets 20% of the sale.
For more information about Dance Project, visit danceproject.org.
