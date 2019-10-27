Blaze Pizza opened at 4522 W. Wendover Ave. at Wendover Commons in Greensboro.
It is the Triad debut for the California-based fast-casual pizza chain.
Blaze specializes in customized made-to-order pizza from its own scratch-made dough. More than 40 fresh toppings are available. Pizzas are baked in a 700- to 800-degree gas-fired oven in about 3 minutes.
Signature pizzas like Red Vine with Ovalini Mozzarella and red sauce, and Greene Stripe with pesto drizzle over chicken and red peppers, are also available.
Patel said the restaurant also offers keto, gluten-free and even cauliflower crusts.
Beer and wine is available.
The 2,360-square-foot restaurant seats 58 inside and 20 outside. Franchisee Atul Patel said he plans to open a second Blaze in Greensboro and one in Winston-Salem. Sites have not been selected for those locations.
Hours for the Greensboro store are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Phone is 336-738-3331.
Blaze has locations across the country, including 10 in North Carolina, mostly in the Charlotte and Triangle areas.
Blaze Pizza joins other Wendover Commons eateries that include Viva Chicken, Zoe’s Kitchen, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Outback Steakhouse. Breakfast and lunch chain First Watch is opening early next year.
BBQ location closes
Carter Brothers BBQ’s restaurant at 2305 N. Main St. in High Point in High Point has closed.
The closing does not affect Carter Brothers’ other restaurant at 3802 Samet Drive where it will be business as usual.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it closed the location because the building’s age had reached a point where a new building would be needed in order for the restaurant to continue.
Carter Brothers opened its first restaurant in 1997. Co-founder Tim Carter has been running the restaurants alone for several years after losing two of his brothers.
In addition to the Samet Drive restaurant, Carter Brothers offers catering.
Italian restaurant changes hands
Salvatore “Sal” and Debbie Bruno have sold their longtime restaurant Salvino Cucina Italiana at 2917 Battleground Ave., Suite D in Greensboro to Tom and Mary Speaker.
The Speakers said little will change. The restaurant will continue to serve the same menu.
Sal Bruno has been a well-known Greensboro restaurateur for 30 years. He is known for his restaurants The Elms, Cafe Bruno, Pasta n Vino, and Salvino, which he closed in 2002. In 2006, he opened Salvino Cucina Italiana at Battleground Plaza on Battleground Avenue. In 2012 he moved the restaurant to its current location, which had more seating.
The Speakers are longtime customers of Salvino. Mary said Tom is a trained chef with 36 years in the food industry, including working at Chop House, Café Pasta and The Undercurrent. Most recently, he was in food distribution. Mary was a marketer for an insurance company before being laid off.
Bruno said he and wife Debbie plan to do some traveling.
Salvino Cucina Italiana is open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Reservations are recommended by calling 336-540-8663.
Bakery gets new owners
Another well-known eatery, Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts at 1616-J Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, also has new owners.
Debbie Garrett and her husband Les Garrett took over the bakery from Traci and Erik Rankins.
The Rankins opened the bakery and custom cake shop seven years ago. Traci decided to sell the bakery to embark on a new chapter that includes being a personal chef.
Debbie Garrett said she will continue offering the same cupcakes and other goodies the bakery is known for, including gluten-free and keto options.
Garrett has added some savory items such as quiche, puff pastry and croissants.
Easy Peasy is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Phone is 336-306-2827.
Diner closes
Spring Garden Diner at 1901 Spring Garden St. has closed.
An employee with the diner who asked not to be identified said the owner of the diner closed to focus on catering and a food truck, which is scheduled to participate in a food truck event today through Friday at Four Seasons Town Centre.
Rosemarie Rakowski opened the diner four years ago. It served breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Cafes in High Point offer poke bowls and milk teas
Tandem concepts Ninja Cafe and Kung Fu Tea has opened at 5815 Samet Drive, Suite 111-113 at Palladium Center in High Point.
The cafe offers sushi burritos and customized poke bowls and the adjacent tea shop offers milk teas and other beverages.
Sushi burritos include salmon ($9), eel and shrimp ($10) and crunchy shrimp ($9.50).
A poke bowl is $11 and includes a choice of rice; choice of cooked or raw seafood such as shrimp, crab or spicy salmon; choice of vegetables, such as cucumber, avocado or pink ginger; choice of topping; and choice of sauce like eel, spicy mayonnaise or honey wasabi.
The cafe also offers $8 customized bowls with cooked proteins such as chicken, beef, grilled shrimp or eel and a choice of vegetables and sauce.
Kung Fu Tea offers customized cold or hot tea beverages with a choice of toppings such as tapioca bubbles, red bean, mango jelly and popping bubbles; a choice of sugar amount; and choice of ice amount.
The shop offers a selection of classic and milk tea combinations with flavors like winter melon, coconut, honey, rose hip and pumpkin. Teas range from $3 to $4.50.
The shop also offers punch in flavors like lychee, orange, passion and pineapple. Prices range from $3.25 to $4.50.
The shop offers slush and yogurt drinks and espresso drinks.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Phone is 336-781-3233.
Biscuitville opening
Biscuitville Fresh Southern opened at 660 S. Scales St.
Hours for the restaurant are 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Phone is 336-589-6653.
Beer, bluegrass and barbecue competition
Barbecue, beer and bluegrass are on tap for Pigstock, a benefit noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Shooting Star Farms at 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.
The seventh-annual barbecue competition is presented by nine Greensboro area Rotary Clubs.
There will be smoked pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and lots of sides and desserts. There will also be beer and wine.
Tickets are $30-$40 at pigstock2019tix.eventbee.com/.
Ages 11 and younger, with an adult, get in free.
Dine out for benefit
While shopping the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax on today, stop by the market’s Moose Cafe to help women who can’t afford to get a mammogram.
From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the restaurant will donate 10% of sales to The Burgess Fund/Novant Health Breast Cancer Center.
The restaurant offers Southern-style, home-cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner.
