Fatality:
Greensboro police investigating wreck that killed 1
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a Tuesday night single-car wreck that killed one person.
Police said Swareze Williams, 31, of Greensboro was traveling west on West Friendly Avenue in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra about 8:50 p.m.
The car left the roadway and landed on Josephine Boyd Street, police said. Williams and his passengers were taken to local hospitals.
One passenger died at the hospital, police said.
The names of the passengers are being withheld, pending family notifications. The Greensboro Police Department’s crash reconstruction unit is investigating, and charges are pending police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
SHOOTING:
Madison man tells Burlington police 2 men shot him
BURLINGTON — Police are searching for two men after a man with gunshot wounds arrived Wednesday at an urgent care facility in Burlington.
In a news release, police said Justin Paul Pegram, 23, of Madison walked into the Urgent Care at 1713 S. Church St. about 11:30 a.m.
Police said Pegram had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by Alamance County EMS from Urgent Care to Moses Cone Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Pegram reportedly told police he was shot by two unknown men in the 1100 block of Attica Street.
Police said they believe Pegram was the intended target.
The police ask anyone with information to call 336-229-3500. In order to remain anonymous, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the app P3 Tips.
CHARGED:
Burlington police accuse two men of fatal shooting
BURLINGTON — Two men were charged with first-degree murder following the death of a man who was found in a Burlington yard with several gunshot wounds last week, police said.
On Sunday, police arrested Sebastian Tyrell Johnson, 18, of Burlington. Police said Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering, and larceny of a firearm.
Police said they arrested a second suspect Tuesday. Cordero Amir Fox, 18, of Burlington was also charged with first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm.
Both are in the Alamance County Jail without bail, police said.
Police found 49-year-old Warren Frederick Mebane when responding to a report of an injured man in a yard in the 1200 block of Evans Street on May 27, police said.
Alamance County EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Mebane was pronounced dead at the scene.
