standoff:
Several roads closed as High Point officers, man negotiate
HIGH POINT — A standoff between a man and police ended peacefully after three hours of negotiations Wednesday.
Officers went to the 2000 block of Arden Place at 7:20 a.m. to serve mental commitment papers on an elderly man reported to be armed.
Police spokesman Lt. Curtis Cheeks said officers were never threatened but took extra precautions after the man’s nephew and son told investigators that he did have a gun.
The standoff caused police to close several roads in the area. They were reopened shortly before 11 a.m.
rescheduled:
Gordon Lightfoot show pushed back until November
GREENSBORO — The Gordon Lightfoot concert scheduled for Friday at the Carolina Theatre has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 7.
Lightfoot postponed his 80 Years Strong tour due to an injury.
Tickets are $40 to $95 and are available at carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office at 310 S. Greene St. between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact the box office those same hours for refunds.
Tickets already purchased will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
hemp hassle:
Law enforcement, farmers face off over crop
RALEIGH — Burgeoning sales of a new crop that could help North Carolina farmers still transitioning away from once-profitable tobacco are facing complaints from law enforcement officials that smokable hemp makes it harder to enforce marijuana laws.
Farmers faced off Wednesday with police and prosecutors over legislation that would ban smokable hemp after next year’s elections. A state House committee approved the measure, which delays the proposed ban for a year in hopes that tests will be developed that better distinguish legal hemp from illegal marijuana.
Fred Baggett of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police says the plants are too similar for street officers to tell the difference.
The compound CBD in hemp is believed to help with pain, anxiety and inflammation, though there’s limited scientific research supporting those claims.