FATAL PLUNGE:
Rescuer trying to recover hiker’s body falls to death
cashiers — A member of a search team fell to his death while trying to recover a body at the base of a waterfall in a mountainous region of Jackson County.
Authorities said Eldon Jamison, 71, was assisting in the search for 24-year-old hiker Chandler Manuel on Tuesday when he fell from a rope to the bottom of Whitewater Falls in Cashiers.
Jamison was a 40-year member of the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad.
The accident happened as nearly 20 climbers were repelling down the falls to look for Manuel, who fell into the water Monday night.
FLU DEATHS:
N.C. toll increases by two, to 185, as season nears end
raleigh — Two more North Carolina residents died from flu-related symptoms last week, raising the death toll to 185 with one week left in the reporting season, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.
According to the agency, both flu victims were ages 65 and older.
Of the 185 deaths this season, 105 were 65 or older.
BODY FOUND:
Surry County man charged in death of his girlfriend
mount airy — A Surry County man was charged with murder Wednesday after investigators found the body of his missing girlfriend buried at his home.
Brandon Thomas Shaw, 35, reported Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn missing early Wednesday morning, then provided investigators with information that led them to where the 28-year-old was buried, which was on his property.
Authorities said Ashburn apparently died after an argument with Shaw, but they did not go into specifics.
PATIEnCE:
Man wins $2M after playing same numbers for 5 years
gastonia — Claude Guezodje of Charlotte has been playing the same numbers on Mega Millions for almost five years, and they recently paid off with a $2 million win.
Guezodje bought his winning ticket at a Gastonia convenience store en route on his way to a construction site.
“The first thing I’ll do is pay off my car,” he said.
