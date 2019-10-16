shooting: Man hospitalized after Wednesday shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — A man was recovering in a hospital Wednesday after being shot, police said.
Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at Block 43 apartments at 3602 Clifton Road and found an injured man in the parking lot, police said in a news release.
The man was in stable condition, police said early Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.
wanted:
Rockingham deputies seek Pelham man in shooting
WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a Pelham man wanted in connection with an early morning shooting should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jordan Lamar Dickerson, 28, of 1576 Chandler Mill Road is wanted in a shooting about 12:30 a.m. at 113 Trailer Drive in Ruffin, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Investigators believe Dickerson shot 40-year-old Deontae Deshawn Harden multiple times at the residence after a dispute. Harden was being treated for life-threatening injuries at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
Arrest warrants against Dickerson include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of assault by pointing a gun and second-degree kidnapping.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.
probe costs:
State lawmakers billed $60K for investigative work
RALEIGH — North Carolina state lawmakers are spending tens of thousands of dollars on private investigators examining a 2018 agreement between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and utilities building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
Citing public records, The Insider news service reported Eagle Intel Services has sent invoices to the General Assembly totaling nearly $60,000 through July for hundreds of hours of investigative and administrative work.
A legislative committee sought outside help to scrutinize a $58 million side deal designated for environmental mitigation, economic development and other projects. Cooper has said repeatedly the agreement was separate from state permitting.
Cooper’s office says Republican legislators are “wasting taxpayer dollars on a fake investigation.” A spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger says legislative leaders believe the cost is reasonable. Eagle Intel is composed of federal agents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.