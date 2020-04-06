ARRESTS: Authorities make arrests in connection with shootings
HIGH POINT — Authorities announced Monday arrests in connection with a series of shootings on March 28 and March 30, according to a news release from High Point police.
The shootings occurred 624 E. State Ave., 315 Hobson St. and 602 Tryon Ave.
Three firearms (one stolen) were also seized, according to the release.
Demaurice S. Turner, 22, of High Point, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Shamar T. Turner, 18, of Greensboro, Allen D. N. Lloyd, 20, of High Point, and a 17-year-old juvenile were each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Lloyd also is accused of threatening to kill witnesses and was charged with intimidating or interfering with witnesses and cyber stalking.
Franklin White Jr., 18, of High Point, is charged with felony larceny; possessing stolen goods; trafficking heroin; possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver controlled substance schedule VI and schedule II; resist, delay and obstruct; reckless driving; speeding to elude arrest; and hit-and-run with property damage.
Arthur “AJ” J. McFadden, 23 of High Point, is charged with possessing stolen goods, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and assault by pointing a gun.
— Staff Reports
