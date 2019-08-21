school lunch:
Unknown donor pays off students’ meal debts
JAMESTOWN — An anonymous donor paid off the meal debt at Guilford County Schools in Jamestown on Monday, a week after the school board announced a donor had done the same for High Point schools.
The meal debt in Jamestown totaled nearly $3,800, the district said in a Facebook post.
“The donor wants to carry on the legacy of Minnesota cafeteria supervisor Philando Castile, who frequently paid for the meals of students who owed money or couldn’t afford them,” the post said.
Castile’s name might sound familiar. He was shot and killed by a police officer after a traffic stop in 2016.
Last week, Guilford County Board of Education announced the anonymous $10,500 donation to pay High Point students’ meal debts.
About $32,000 in unpaid meal charges remains at schools elsewhere in the county.
Families whose meal balances have been paid will receive a letter letting them know they don’t owe the district anymore.
tax refunds:
N.C. Republicans pitch offer to state taxpayers
RALEIGH — North Carolina Republicans on Wednesday pitched broad refunds to everyone who pays state income tax, a proposal that would transfer most of last year’s large revenue surplus and signals a new GOP tack in the summer budget stalemate with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said their chambers will advance a bill that would mail refunds to 5.1 million people who paid income tax for 2018, with nearly all of them sent by just before Christmas. Refunds would be up to $250 of the income taxes that a married couple filing jointly paid this year, while all other taxpayers would get up to $125 of what they paid.
The state collected $897 million more than anticipated in the year ending June 30, according to the legislature’s chief economist, marking the largest surplus since before the Great Recession.
Through the announcement, the GOP leaders also confirmed a strategy in which they’ll advance spending and tax bills separate from the two-year budget that the Republican-controlled legislature passed but Cooper vetoed in late June.
House Republicans have failed to find enough Democratic support to override the veto. Cooper blocked the budget because it contains corporate tax cuts and lacks substantial teacher pay raises, and because it fails to expand Medicaid to more working adults.
uncg gas leak:
Three buildings affected when workers hit gas line
GREENSBORO — Three buildings at UNCG were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas leak.
Dwayne Church, a spokesman for the Greensboro Fire Department, said workers digging outside at the nursing building construction site hit a gas line.
The fire department’s hazmat team responded at 10:13 a.m. and fixed the leak within an hour, Church said.
fatality:
Man hit, killed by
vehicle while walking on I-73
GREENSBORO — An Archdale man died Wednesday morning after being struck by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee on Interstate 73.
Police identified the man as 29-year-old Jason Lee Stephens.
Officers said the wreck happened at 3:35 a.m. when Stephens was walking in the travel lanes of I-73 near Hilltop Road.
Police said the Jeep’s 21-year-old driver was not speeding nor impaired.