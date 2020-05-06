DELAY:
N.C. GOP party pushes its state convention back to July
RALEIGH — The N.C. Republican Party has delayed its convention by two months because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The party had planned to hold the convention next week at the Greenville Convention Center.
Now, it has been rescheduled for early July at the same venue.
Party activists will elect Republican National Committee members and the state’s delegates to the national convention, which is still set for late August in Charlotte.
Michael Whatley, who chairs the state’s GOP party, said that Republican leaders are committed to hosting the convention, but they had to adapt to Gov. Roy Cooper’s “evolving timeline” for reopening the state.
SHAKEN: Two small earthquakes recorded in western North Carolinavalley hill — The U.S. Geological Survey says two minor earthquakes struck western North Carolina in just over 24 hours.
On Sunday night, a 2.3-magnitude tremor was detected about a mile southwest of Valley Hill, a community in Henderson County.
A 2.1-magnitude quake hit late Monday night in roughly the same area.
People in the region reported experiencing “weak” shaking but no damage.
ON GUARD: Police keep 24-hour watch on Raleigh chief’s houseraleigh — Officials say the home of Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown has been watched by officers around the clock in the nearly two months since crowds showed up at her door protesting a controversial shooting.
The March 10 shooting of 26-year-old Javier Torres by a Raleigh police officer ignited spontaneous demonstrations across the city.
Hours after the shooting, crowds came to Deck-Brown’s house, demanding to see her.
Raleigh’s police union has questioned the added security measures, calling the service “unusual.”
TRIBUTE: Flyovers today to honor frontline workers in virus battleCHARLOTTE — The N.C. Air National Guard will conduct flyovers across the state today in honor of medical personnel and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
It’s part of a project called Operation: American Resolve.
The C-17 cargo plane will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington on the coast and circling back to Charlotte.
Along the way, the plane will pass over medical facilities and food banks in Winston-Salem, Morganton, Chapel Hill and Raleigh.
