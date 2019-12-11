CHARGED:
Man accused of murder in fatal shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — A 29-year-old man is charged with murder in a fatal shooting the day after Thanksgiving.
Braxton Nelson Bridges, no address listed, was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the Nov. 29 death of 30-year-old Mack Kelly Porter of Baltimore, police said in a news release.
Porter was found shot in a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Immanuel Road, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
Bridges is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, records show.
FAT CITY:
Traffic stop of reveals $3M in suspected drug money
SHELBY — Barrels of raw pork shoulder were riding fat in a tractor-trailer pulled over by Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies.
About $3 million in cash was recovered from the barrels Saturday, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a Facebook post. The driver was accused of failing to maintain his lane and impeding the flow of traffic on Interstate 85.
Deputies became suspicious of the truck when a K-9 alerted to the trailer, the post says. Deputies searched the tractor-trailer and discovered the cash wrapped in plastic in the barrels.
The money is thought to have been obtained from drug sales throughout the region and was headed to Mexico, Sheriff Alan Norman said.
The Justice Department has been called to assist in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
DISCIPLINED:
Kannapolis teacher asked students to price people
KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Schools has apologized for an assignment that asked middle school students to compare the value of slaves and white people.
The mother of a student at Kannapolis Middle School posted a picture of the assignment on Facebook, news outlets reported. It was reportedly related to a lesson on the Three-Fifths Compromise. In 1787, the compromise was introduced to classify a slave as three-fifths of a person when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.
The assignment asked questions such as “How many slaves would be needed to equal at least four white people?”
The principal and superintendent reached out to the parent to apologize, Ellen Boyd of Kannapolis City Schools said. She says the assignment won’t count toward any student’s grade and won’t be given again.
“We have addressed it with the teacher and taken disciplinary action,” Boyd said. She did not say how the teacher was disciplined because it was a “personnel matter.”
