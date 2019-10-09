Shootings:
Minor squabbles have major impact in Queen City
CHARLOTTE — People are being shot — and sometimes killed — over disputes as minor as road rage, arguments over belts and disagreements about fast food.
And the most recent case of a shooting in uptown, where a CEO walking to a business meeting was critically wounded from a stray bullet, appears to have started over a similarly small fight among teenagers, police say.
The uptown shooting has particularly stunned the community — not only because Dispose Rx CEO John Holaday is a high-profile businessman who has been to the White House and testified in front of Congress — but also because the shooting happened in the middle of a recent Monday in the densely populated center city.
While the violence — especially at the hands of young people — may be a shock to some, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been sounding the alarm all year, says Chief Kerr Putney and other top police officials.
They say violent crime has increased, particularly among teens, which includes many of those charged this year in the city’s 82 homicides and other cases of gun crime.
The teen accused of shooting Holaday, for instance, is 16 years old.
“Unfortunately, as the numbers continue to climb, we seem to be the only ones sounding that alarm,” Maj. Dave Robinson said.
Accident: Double shooting being blamed on misuse of a firearmKERNERSVILLE — Police said that a double shooting Monday night was accidental.
Mustapha Cheikhali, 31, was handling his firearm when he accidentally pulled the trigger, injuring himself and a family member.
Cheikhali has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.
DWI: Ex-Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO found guilty in drunk-driving caseASHEBORO — The former CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina was found guilty Tuesday of charges stemming from a car crash on an interstate while his two daughters were in the vehicle.
Patrick Conway was found guilty of driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse.
Court records show Conway — who was pressured to resign recently — was charged after a June 22 crash on Interstate 85 in Randolph County in which his SUV collided with a tractor-trailer.
Laundry day:
Residents told not to wash clothes after iron flush
SURF CITY — A coastal town is being told to avoid washing clothes until Friday — and it’s not going over well.
The unusual recommendation was made via a matter-of-fact Facebook post from Surf City officials and directed at “all Pender County Island residents.”
It wasn’t explained exactly why the water would be unsafe for clothes, but it coincides with a “directional flush of the hydrants and waterlines,” the post said.
“The purpose of this flush is to remove excess iron from the water lines,” officials explained on Facebook. “This excess water (poses) no health risk, but residents are discouraged from washing clothes during this time.”
Residents have tried to take the announcement in stride.
“It’s gonna be murder catching up with our family of five,” Brandy Davis posted on the town’s Facebook page.
Ouch:
1 man facing charges after dogfight turns into human fight
LINCOLNTON — A Lincoln County man is accused of slashing his neighbor in the head with a machete during an argument stemming from their dogs clashing in a fight.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital after deputies found him with a laceration on his head Monday, according to authorities.
The 42-year-old was hurt during a fight with 27-year-old Cody John Adam Clark.
The men were fighting, officials said, because their dogs were fighting.
One of the men — it’s not clear who — used a stick as he tried to break up the fight.
Clark later brandished a machete, leading to criminal charges.
