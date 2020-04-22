rezoning:
Sedgefield equestrian center is OK’d to be redeveloped
greensboro — Despite pleas from opponents, the aged Sedgefield Showgrounds on Groometown Road will be redeveloped as affordable housing after the City Council unanimously approved a rezoning and annexation for the property late Tuesday.
Residents said 220 new apartments on the 17-acre tract would erase a piece of the area’s history.
But council members, who discussed the project’s merits in a virtual meeting held over the internet, said there was room for both affordable housing and opportunities to retain some of the equestrian center’s historic features.
“I’m really interested in preserving historic sites, but we need affordable housing,” Councilwoman Goldie Wells said.
order:
Chief justice says local magistrates can resume marriages
raleigh — North Carolina couples thinking of tying the knot at their local magistrate’s office can do so again.
Cheri Beasley, the chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, has ordered that all counties can resume officiating as the state struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In her order, Beasley said that “marriage forms an important part of the family structure.”
For some counties, officiating became more difficult in recent weeks as churches and other venues closed as the coronavirus crisis grew. Couples came in with large numbers of witnesses that made social distancing difficult.
So some courts stopped performing marriages altogether.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.