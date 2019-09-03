School threat:
Student at Campbell University faces charges
A college student is accused of making threats to his university, and it isn’t the first time it’s happened in North Carolina in the past week, officials say.
Willard McKiver, 18, told his classmates at Campbell University about “his intent to blow up the school,” according to an arrest report from Thursday.
“The investigation, at this point, has not revealed any evidence that would indicate he was making or planning to make any explosive device,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats told The Daily Record.
McKiver, who lives in Durham, was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, jail records show.
The incident comes days after High Point University freshman Paul Arnold Steber, of Boston, was found with two guns and ammunition in his dorm room.
Police say he had a “plan and timeline to kill people.”
Steber was being held Friday in the Guilford County jail on charges of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and weapons on campus or other educational property, records show.
The accusations of student threats come after an April 30 mass shooting at UNC Charlotte left two students dead and four injured. The alleged gunman was a former student.
Campaign trail:
Pence, Trump to stump for Dan Bishop in N.C.
CHARLOTTE — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Union County on Monday to stump for Republican Dan Bishop, who is locked in a hotly contested race to represent North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.
Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready are running in a special election Tuesday that state elections officials ordered after finding evidence of ballot fraud in the 2018 election.
Pence’s get-out-the-vote event will take place at 1 p.m. at the George A. Battle Fine Arts Center at Wingate University.
President Donald Trump is also scheduled to campaign for Bishop Monday at a rally at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.
The race remains close, internal polling by both parties shows. On Friday, Roll Call published a poll that showed McCready ahead by 4 points, still within the margin of error.
The contest has drawn national attention as a harbinger of the 2020 presidential race.
A Republican victory would show the strength of Trump’s coattails heading into his re-election campaign. But a Democratic win would embarrass Republicans in a Trump-leaning district that includes the site of the 2020 GOP convention.
In jail: Woman accused of murder
after man she hit with car dies
ASHEVILLE — Police have filed multiple charges against a woman who they say ran over a man with her car in a motel parking lot.
Black Mountain police say in a news release that 32-year-old Heather Nicole Johnson of Asheville is charged with second-degree murder and hit-and-run.
Investigators say Johnson intentionally hit Michael Grady Locklear with her car on Aug. 7.
News outlets cite police reports that said Locklear wasn’t cooperative with police after the incident and refused medical treatment. Investigators say he awakened the next morning complaining to his girlfriend that he was hurting. He was taken to an Asheville hospital, where he died several days later.
Johnson is jailed on a $500,000 bond.
break-in:
Man shot, killed after kicking in neighbor’s door
WILMINGTON — North Carolina police say a man was shot and killed after trying to get into a neighbor’s home by kicking the door in.
Wilmington police said in a Facebook post that 41-year-old Paul Levon Roland Jr. tried to enter the neighbor’s home on Monday when the homeowner shot and killed him. Roland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said an investigation is underway. So far, no charges have been filed.
