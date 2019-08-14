HOLDUPS:
Greensboro man, 44,
pleads guilty to 5 bank robberies
A Greensboro man pleaded guilty in federal court in Winston-Salem this week to charges that he robbed several banks, including one in Greensboro, two in Kernersville and one in Thomasville.
Tyrone Thomas Woods, 44, entered guilty pleas to four counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said Wednesday in a news release.
According to federal prosecutors, Woods used a gun to rob the SunTrust Bank in Greensboro on May 21, 2018; Fidelity Bank in Thomasville on June 20, 2018; Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Kernersville on July 23, 2018; and Sharonview Federal Credit Union in Charlotte on Nov. 2, 2018.
He also robbed PNC Bank in Kernersville on Oct. 2, 2018, according to the news release.
Woods faces a maximum of at least 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the robbery charges. He could face a possible life sentence on the firearm charge. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 in U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem.
Greensboro, Thomasville, Kernersville and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police departments and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force investigated the robberies.
TREASURE:
Breakout Games hides $2,000 for geocaching hunt today
GREENSBORO — Breakout Games is holding a geocaching scavenger hunt today for $2,000 in cash.
Breakout Games is a chain of escape room attractions. The Greensboro franchise is sponsoring the hunt, which drew thousands of participants to downtown Greensboro last year.
For the promotion, 20 $100 bills will be hidden in and around Greensboro. From 5 to 8 p.m., players can get the coordinates of a bill every half-hour at https://breakoutgames.com/greensboro.
Breakout representatives will also be around town handing out cards with details about the hunt.
POLITICS:
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit
GREENSBORO — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will come to the city for a campaign organizing event in late August.
The U.S. senator’s campaign website says the event will take place Aug. 25 but doesn’t provide any details.
Harris will also speak at an event in Durham on Aug. 24, according to a report by The News & Observer of Raleigh.
According to the newspaper, Harris will be the keynote speaker at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People’s 84th Founders’ Day banquet.
The committee’s political action committee makes endorsements and has been active in advocating for the African American community for decades.
Harris, who grew up in Oakland, Calif., was sworn in as a U.S. senator in 2017.
She is a member of the U.S. Senate’s homeland security, intelligence, judiciary and budget committees.