voter ID:
Mandate goes before Court of Appeals; no ruling yet
raleigh — Even though a federal judge has ruled that voters won’t need to produce photo identification in order to cast a ballot in the March primary, others are still trying to fight the ID requirement in state courts.
Lawyers for five voters who sued over the newest ID mandate and for the Republican legislative leaders who helped enact the 2018 law argued before a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals on Wednesday.
Attorney Allison Riggs told the appeals court the lower court decision should be reversed because the 2018 law was formed with the same discriminatory intent against black voters that judges found in a 2013 voter ID law previously struck down.
The panel of Judges John Arrowood, Allegra Collins and Toby Hampson didn’t say after Wednesday’s arguments when it would rule.
sorry:
Medical Center apologizes after charging victims for rape kits
fayetteville —A medical center is apologizing after it charged sexual assault victims who asked for rape kits.
The bills were as high as $5,000 and were sent to at least 17 victims.
North Carolina law bars patients from receiving bills for rape kits, and hospitals are supposed to offer the exams for free.
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center said the bills were sent out in error while it was switching to a new record system.
sentence: Man who robbed two fast-food restaurants gets 19 yearscharlotte — A man who robbed two fast-food restaurants in the same night — both times ending with an unlucky result — has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
In April 2018, Elijah Stevarus Hallman stole cash from a Wendy’s in Charlotte by sticking his pistol through the drive-through.
But he only got $5.
Authorities said that’s why he decided to rob a McDonald’s 30 minutes later.
In that robbery, he ripped out the entire cash drawer and made off with $360.
But as he made his escape, he dropped his cell phone in the parking lot, which led to his capture.
chilling: Over 100 sea turtles wash up on shores of Outer Banks nags head — More than 100 sea turtles “stunned” by recent cold temperatures have washed up on the Outer Banks.
The National Park Service said the majority of the turtles have been found from Buxton to Cape Hatteras.
Meanwhile, a number of organizations are searching the coastline to see if there are more turtles in trouble.
Sea turtles are cold-blooded reptiles that depend on the temperature of their surroundings to maintain their body temperature. When temperatures rapidly decline and sea turtles are cut off from moving to warmer waters, they can suffer from a form of hypothermia known as “cold stunning.”
closing: Grandfather Mountain shuts down due to cold snaplinville — Grandfather Mountain in western North Carolina has been closed of late “due to inclement weather.”
Specifically, it’s been too cold.
The temperature atop the mountain on Monday was 4.6 degrees at 9 a.m., and the National Weather Service recorded a wind chill of minus 15.3 degrees.
