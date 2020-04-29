SAFER:
Cone adapts 2 ambulances to better transport virus patients
GREENSBORO — Ingenuity and need have resulted in two specially equipped ambulances for transporting people with COVID-19, Cone Health announced Wednesday in a news release.
The modified CareLink vehicles have filtration systems that clean the air in ambulances and vent it to the outside.
Since April 17, the ambulances have been used to transport more than 60 patients.
SUITS:
Some N.C. college students want money back after shutdowns
RALEIGH — Some North Carolina college students are suing their universities in hopes of getting reimbursements for tuition and fees after campuses shut down and moved classes online during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students say in the lawsuits that universities made the right decision to shut down classes. However, the students claim they were deprived of a college experience that includes in-person instruction, access to campus facilities and student activities.
East Carolina University and UNC-Asheville are among the schools being sued.
The UNC system has started to distribute prorated reimbursements for unused housing and dining services.
THEFTS: Winston-Salem police allege
gang stole 46 cars in month
WINSTON-SALEM — Police allege that a group of 19 teenagers and young children stole 46 cars in a monthlong string of break-ins at local auto dealerships.
According to police, the group, ages 9 to 16, is suspected of having stolen cars from 20 dealerships in Forsyth County since mid-March. Some dealerships were robbed more than once.
Police said 40 of the cars have been recovered.
UNWANTED:
Flyers tell visitors to Outer Banks county to go home
MANTEO — A flyer that’s being put on parked cars along part of North Carolina’s coast is telling visitors to go home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The message is emblematic of an ongoing debate over the value of stay-at-home orders and the need to restart the crucial tourist economy on the Outer Banks.
The flyer reads in part: “The residents of Dare County do not want you or anyone from out of state here during this pandemic.”
Dare County rebuked the sentiment.
“The flyer claims to be on behalf of Dare County residents, but that is not the reality,” county officials said in a statement.
— Staff and Wire Reports
