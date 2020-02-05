FRAUD: Two Greensboro business owners plead guilty to tax charges
washington — Two Greensboro business owners pleaded guilty Wednesday to failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, federal officials said.
Rebecca Adams, 57, and daughter Elizabeth Wood, 40, operated a temporary staffing business in Greensboro that changed names twice, even though it did not otherwise change its actual business operations, according to court documents.
Adams and Wood withheld taxes from employees’ paychecks but did not send the money on to the IRS, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release.
Sentencing is scheduled for May in U.S. District Court.
SURGEON GENERAL: Flu more of a threat in U.S. then coronavirusFAYETTEVILLE — Americans should be more concerned about the flu than the coronavirus, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday.
Dr. Jerome Adams spoke at Fort Bragg and covered a wide range of topics, including the threat of the Chinese-borne virus.
Adams said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is taking the virus seriously but warned the “flu is a much bigger risk to the average person.”
As of last week, 54 people in North Carolina have died from the flu this season.
“There hasn’t been a single coronavirus case (in the state),” Adams said. “The fact is, at least right now, the risk of coronavirus is low to most people in the U.S., including people in North Carolina.”
SQUATTER: Man uses kayak to cross lake to elude deputies and capturefranklin — A man accused of squatting in empty mountain homes was almost captured by authorities — until he used a kayak to get away.
Deputies were narrowing in on the man when he approached Nantahala Lake, a spot known for boating and fishing, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
That’s when the would-be squatter stole a kayak.
After getting their hands on a boat, deputies couldn’t catch up with the man, identified as Alan Keith Bowyer, according to officials.
Bowyer, 34, made his way to the other side of the lake, where he ran into the woods and vanished.
ATTACKED: Man throws liquid on driver in Kinston, sets her on firekinston — A woman was severely burned Monday after inexplicably being set on fire while sitting in her car.
A passerby got the attention of a police officer at an intersection in Kinston, where the 24-year-old woman was on the sidewalk with severe burns on her upper body, according to police.
The woman was driving when a man she didn’t know walked up to her car while she was stopped, doused her in some sort of liquid and set her on fire.
YEAH, RIGHT: Friend assures man he really did win big lottery prizehenderson — A man had to be convinced by his friend that he had won a big lottery prize.
Emanuael Mills stopped at a convenience store in Henderson late last week and bought a Fortune scratch-off lottery ticket for $20, according to officials with the N.C. Education Lottery.
Mills took the ticket home and scratched it. When he saw he won $100,000, he didn’t believe it.
It wasn’t until he later showed his friend the ticket that she convinced him he had won.
