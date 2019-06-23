GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Shorebirds 5
Grasshoppers 0
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: The Shorebirds took control with a four-run outburst in the third inning off Hoppers starter Colin Selby. The burst was highlighted by a two-run single by Cadyn Grenier and a two-run double by Robert Neustrom.
Performances worth noting: Delmarva starter Nick Vespi (4-4) shut down the Grasshoppers, allowing just three hits and no runs while striking out four in seven innings.
Also worth noting: Patrick Dorian had two hits for Greensboro, which managed just five on the day.
