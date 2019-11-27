"If you can only shop one day of the year, make it Thanksgiving," says Michael Bonebright, a consumer analyst for DealNews.com.
Most major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy, begin offering their Black Friday doorbusters online on Thursday, which means you can log in and finish your shopping in the time it takes to bake a pie.
You're more likely to land the day's deals as there is less competition. An estimated 27% of U.S. consumers plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day, compared to 70% on Black Friday and 64% on Cyber Monday, according to Shopify, which provides e-commerce services to more than 1 million retailers.
Online sales on Thanksgiving are expected to grow 20% this year - compared to 14% growth for the entire season, according to Adobe Analytics. In all, consumers are expected to spend $4.4 billion online on Turkey Day, $700 million more than they did last year.
