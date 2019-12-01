What we do: Help older adults pursue independent and active lives of purpose.
Wish list: Gift certificates for car wash, gas cards, grocers or restaurants, four-drawer locking file cabinet, two laptops with 1T storage and Windows 10, room air cleaner with Hepa filter, iPads or Android tablets, notebooks ½-inch or larger, colored printer papers, rolling computer chairs (six/classroom), donations toward class scholarships, volunteers to drive seniors for grocery and essential shopping.
To donate: Mail or deliver to Shepherd’s Center, 302 W. Market St., Room 103, Greensboro, N.C. 27401 or visit www.shepctrg.org/ways-to-support-scg/.
