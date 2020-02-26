Smith BBK (copy)

Smith’s Khalid Hinds (left) makes his way around Concord Robinson’s Charles Reed Jr. during the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs in Greensboro on Thursday. Hinds scored eight points in Smith’s 65-49 win. Nick McMullen led the Eagles with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Scores, C2

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

