MADISON — High school junior Bailey Morgan Smith, who died Nov. 13 at age 17 after a four-year struggle with a rare liver cancer, inspired her town with courage.

A celebration of Bailey’s life will be held next spring, according to her parents, Jason Smith of Stokesdale and Linda Carter Martin of Madison.

Her parents and friends were impressed with her optimism and tenacity as she endured years of grueling chemotherapy and countless weekly trips to Chapel Hill for surgeries and treatments.

“She was such a very sweet and kind young girl who brought inspiration to many with her faith,” said Karen Hyler, a spokeswoman for Rockingham County Schools. “She fought an amazing fight.’’

Bailey’s aggressive cancer stemmed from an original diagnosis of an 8-inch tumor in her kidney in 2015, known as a Wilm’s tumor. The rare form of childhood cancer typically affects children ages 3 to 4 but struck Bailey as a young teen.

Generosity was another of Bailey’s hallmark traits. Last year, she used her own Christmas money to buy gifts for needy children.

NASCAR drivers and documentaries fascinated Bailey. Earlier this year, she was able to meet racing great Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bailey, a hardcore Tar Heels fan, spent the winter of 2018 studying the drivers, distracting herself from discomfort, Martin said.

More good cheer came through motorsports when Mayodan barbecue sauce king Bennie Sims partnered last fall with Premium Motorsports and NASCAR driver Ross Chastain to help raise money for Bailey and her family as he promoted his condiment, Bubba Bear’s “Ain’t Giving It Up’’ sauce.

Through Sims, Bailey and her family were able to spend time with Chastain’s racing team at Martinsville Speedway from the comfort of a private viewing suite.

A member of Old Country Church, Bailey also had attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church for many years.

Susie C. Spear is a staff writer for RockinghamNow. She can be reached at 743-333-4101 and on Twitter @SusieSpear_RCN.

