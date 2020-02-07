Mavericks 116
Hornets 100
CHARLOTTE — Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 victory over the Hornets on Saturday night.
Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers to help the Mavericks snap a two-game losing streak.
Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.
Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee.
Devonte Graham had 16 points and 10 assists for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 14 games.
This one was never close.
The Mavericks jumped out to a 31-10 lead in the first quarter behind 12 points from Curry and led by as many as 31 in the second half.
Curry’s older brother, Stephen, has had some big-time performances in Charlotte, where the boys grew up and went to high school. But this was the first big showing for the younger Curry in a homecoming game.
Tip-ins
Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. had 14 points. ... Bench outscored Charlotte’s bench 54-27. ... Outrebounded the Hornets 46-39.
Hornets: Waived former No. 2 pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams earlier in the day. ... Malik Monk had two high-flying dunks for the Hornets. ... New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady sat courtside. ... A fan from South Carolina named Lawrence Thomas made a halfcourt shot at the end of the third quarter to win $10,000.
DALLAS — Finney-Smith 6-10 0-0 13, Kleber 1-5 4-4 7, Cauley-Stein 7-7 1-1 15, Brunson 4-11 2-2 13, Hardaway Jr. 5-11 1-1 14, Broekhoff 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Marjanovic 4-7 3-3 11, Cleveland 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 10-14 0-0 26, Lee 2-5 0-0 5, Wright 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 44-87 11-11 116.
CHARLOTTE — Bridges 8-15 2-3 20, Washington 3-11 1-2 7, Zeller 1-7 3-4 5, Graham 10-20 3-3 26, Rozier 6-15 0-0 15, Biyombo 0-1 3-5 3, McDaniels 2-4 1-1 5, Ca.Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 8-13 0-0 19. Totals 38-87 13-18 100.
Dallas 31 33 30 22 — 116 Charlotte 10 33 22 35 — 100
3-Point Goals—Dallas 17-35 (Curry 6-8, Brunson 3-4, Hardaway Jr. 3-4, Broekhoff 2-6, Finney-Smith 1-3, Lee 1-3, Kleber 1-4, Wright 0-2), Charlotte 11-36 (Monk 3-6, Rozier 3-7, Graham 3-10, Bridges 2-6, Zeller 0-2, Washington 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 46 (Cauley-Stein 10), Charlotte 39 (Washington 9). Assists—Dallas 29 (Wright 7), Charlotte 15 (Graham 10). Total Fouls—Dallas 18, Charlotte 13. A—19,370 (19,077)
