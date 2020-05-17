RockinghamNow published this senior spotlight from the Class of 2020 Morehead High School Panthers.
Malaysia Murphy
Thanks to Morehead High School and the Eden community, Malaysia Murphy felt like a princess. As the homecoming parade proceeded downtown, she couldn’t help but feel appreciated. She sat atop a fancy car, wearing her nicest clothes, waving to friends and family. Nothing could have been sweeter. Malaysia knew she had reached a crowning moment of her senior year, and she couldn’t help but smile.
Growing up in Eden means a great deal to Malaysia. She fondly remembers attending carnivals at the Eden Mall with her family. When she reflects on her growth, she instantly recognizes her maturity. She now more fully understands accountability and the gravity of her choices. Malaysia knows she owes much of this maturity to the mentors and teachers who molded her.
One such mentor is Mrs. Edwards at Morehead High School. For Malaysia, Mrs. Edwards often goes unappreciated for her ability to spread joy to others. On a personal level, Malaysia says Mrs. Edwards helped guide decisions about her future and taught her that “things should never be taken for granted.” She also helped reinforce the power of prayer in Malaysia’s life.
Malaysia most appreciates Morehead High School’s diversity and lack of conflict. Outside of academics, she was a UNC Rockingham Hospital volunteer, a Spokes Model for Ashley Latham Photography, a varsity cheerleader, and was active at Melanie Paschal Dance Studio. When she graduates, Malaysia will attend East Carolina University to follow her passion and study nursing. She is already a CNA, and her goal is to become a NICU nurse.
Aaron Carelock
After losing to Northern Guilford High School twice during the regular season — once with a triple overtime buzzer-beater on homecoming night— the Morehead High School varsity basketball team sought redemption in the conference tournament championship. That game would soon cement itself as Aaron Carelock’s favorite high school memory.
Morehead controlled all four quarters of the game, refusing to become complacent. Defensively, the team was locked in, more focused than ever. What seemed like the entirety of Eden filled the stands at Northern, and their deafening support propelled Aaron’s teammates. As time expired, Morehead stole the victory by eight points (70–62). New champions had arrived.
Aaron grew up in Eden. He describes his household as “Christian-oriented,” and his family as “Bible-based people.” The most influential person in Aaron’s life is his father. According to Aaron, his father is “a man people look up to.” He is thankful that his dad introduced him to basketball, taught him life skills and set the best example of how to be a good family man.
Aaron grew immeasurably as an athlete and a student while in high school. As a player, he learned that you don’t always need to have the ball in your hands to influence the game. He knew he wasn’t a star player, but he learned the value of coach-ability and helping his team. As a student, this translated to building a strong work ethic and being teachable on and off the court.
At Morehead, Aaron was a member of the Pride of Morehead Marching Band, the varsity basketball team, the varsity tennis team, College Ambassadors and Pleasant Hill Church. Aaron will attend college to pursue a degree in Sports Management and Kinesiology, with the dream of becoming a coach or managing a college or professional basketball program.
Lauren Cox
The Pride of Morehead Marching Band is one of Rockingham County’s jewels, and Lauren Cox was one of the group’s drum majors. During the weeks leading up to the Western Alamance marching competition, she recalls difficulty. Tensions ran high as rehearsals ran long. As Lauren puts it, “we worked ridiculously hard.” The band was rebuilding, and it needed a sense of validation for the endless hours of summer band camp and after- school rehearsals.
On the night of the performance, everything felt right. The band played and marched to the best of its ability; a sense of pride was ubiquitous. As the winning band was announced, the band was already ecstatic. Then Morehead won first place. The bus ride home was filled with cheering, happiness, celebration. To top it all off, a smiling Lauren says, “we went to Sakura afterwards.”
Lauren lived in the same Eden house her entire life. She never even changed bedrooms. Consistency and familiarity were abundant, both in church attendance and everyday life. Everywhere she went, Lauren found someone she knew well. Her parents maintained high expectations for her, and she loved making them proud by becoming the best person possible.
Lauren is most inspired by her sister, someone who taught her to build a rigorous work ethic. At Morehead, she exercised that work ethic through the Marching Bad, Student Council, the Academic Challenge team, and her internship at Central Elementary School. After graduating, Lauren will attend North Carolina State University to study STEM Elementary Education. She is a recipient of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows award, valued at $33,000.
Now, life remains thematic as Lauren works in the same kindergarten classroom she once entered as a shy five-year-old, alongside the teacher who taught her to read and write. She is grateful to revisit the places that molded her, and looks forward to pursing her passion of elementary education in the near future.
William Bustos
As the overtime period expired in a late-season soccer match between Northeast Guilford High School and Morehead High School, William Bustos knew penalty kicks would decide the outcome.
He stepped up to the mark, only 12 yards from the goal and placed the ball. One of the team’s seniors, he was taking the shot that could end the game. He approached steadily, struck, and watched as the ball sailed toward the goal keeper’s hands, deflecting into the upper corner of the net.
Celebration ensued. This is an understatement. It was pandemonium.
Although not born in Eden, William spent most of his childhood there. When asked about his upbringing, William says, “living here has always been natural to me. … Eden is special because it is a small town. To us, it’s a big deal. We take pride in our town.” His pride extends to his involvement at Morehead High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Varsity Soccer Team, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, Morehead’s band program, MHS Club, and Rachel’s Closet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.