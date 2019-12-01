What we do: Serve seniors and their families by advocating and providing supportive services that enhance the independence, health and quality of life for seniors.
Wish list: Canned foods, toiletry items, blankets, hats, scarves, gloves, puzzle books and reusable shopping bags for the annual Santa For Seniors Program. The Portable Pet Provisions Program needs monetary donations and Purina dog and cat food. Yoga mats, exercise balls, drumsticks and free weights are needed for the Senior Center.
To donate: Drop items off at at 1401 Benjamin Parkway or call 336-373-4816.
