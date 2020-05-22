The N.C. Senate approved Thursday by a 39-5 vote a House bill that would remove Rockingham County from the list of counties required to perform motor-vehicle emissions inspections.

House Bill 85 was introduced in February 2019 and passed the chamber in March 2019.

The bill resurfaced in the Senate on May 14.

The bill also would remove Lee and Onslow counties.

Because the original bill listed only Onslow, the House will have to approve or reject the changes made to the bill by the Senate. The bill has not been placed on the House chamber agenda for Tuesday's session.

If the bill becomes law, there would be 18 counties required to conduct the inspections, including Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

rcraver@wsjournal.com

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

