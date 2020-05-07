FILE — In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are parting ways with Cam Newton. Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday, March 17, 2020, via Twitter the team is giving the 31-year-old quarterback permission to seek a trade _ although the former league MVP responded by saying he never requested one. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)