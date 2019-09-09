Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) 2/13/2019: After what Jimmie Johnson called a “character-building” winless season, the seven-time Cup Series champion hopes to return to his winning ways with new crew chief Kevin Meendering. The associated press After what Jimmie Johnson called a “character-building” winless season, the seven-time Cup Series champion hopes to return to his winning ways with new crew chief Kevin Meendering. The associated press Jimmie Johnson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux Jimmie Johnson celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux