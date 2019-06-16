About a year ago, other members of my nuclear family stopped using straws at restaurants. This was a little bit of a shock, since prior to that time, if I ever forgot straws when getting take-out, there was hell to pay. “What??! You mean I have to drink this with my mouth?” That sort of thing.
As it turns out, the human mouth is designed for swallowing liquids. Really, it works fine. And, as I’ve long held, straws are déclassé. Imagine Queen Elizabeth using one for her gin and tonic. True, there are legitimate reasons for straws—in hospitals, for persons with disabilities, while drinking a Super Big Gulp in heavy traffic — but most of the time you’re better off with the good old mouth.
But no logical perspective accounted for the familial renunciation of straws. As you probably know, the story begins with a sea turtle that somehow managed to get a straw caught in its nose. The video went viral on YouTube, and now refusing a straw is the latest way to save the planet — or at least sea turtles. Straws already are practically illegal in California, and kids 50 years from now will probably view them as curious relics of the past, like corsets or rotary phones.
From a rational point of view, declining a straw at a Greensboro restaurant means a 0% decrease in the chance of a sea turtle getting one stuck in its nose. Because we don’t dump our garbage in the ocean. But we’re not talking reason here. We’re talking about saving the planet.
Speaking of garbage and saving the planet, did you see that recycling glass will become verboten in Greensboro on July 1? According to Richard Barron, enough of you did to besiege the News & Record with phone calls expressing concern over the change in policy.
Basically, recycling is just too darned expensive. Glass is basically heated sand, and sand is dirt-cheap. When you combine that with the fact that glass gets mixed in with so much unrecyclable sludge, the amount of labor to separate glass from goo makes the cost prohibitive. Of course, it will also be expensive to separate the glass that continues to be deposited in the recycling bins, since apparently many people can’t follow the rules.
Fortunately, for those concerned about your IPA bottles ending up in landfills and damaging the tender hooves of young deer, you can take your glass to designated glass recycling stations conveniently located at . . . well, who cares? We all know no one’s going to do it.
As it turns out, saving the planet has a cost, and it’s definitely worth it when the cost is very low. Turning down a straw is one thing, but giving up leftovers the next day to spare the landfill another Styrofoam takeout box is quite another. Did I mention that I’m the only person in my family who does avail him or herself of takeout boxes (also déclassé)?
Plastic, as we all know, is bad, but it’s not as bad as your Amazon purchase arriving broken because it lacked sufficient bubble wrap.
Because we’re not going to give up Amazon, air conditioning, automobiles or air travel, it’s tempting to view the situation as exemplifying La Rochefoucauld’s maxim that hypocrisy is the tribute vice pays to virtue. If we were truly virtuous, we might say, we’d give up these things too, instead of just straws.
Really, though, giving up straws is a concession fantasy makes to reality. The reality is that landfills and air conditioning are part of the modern world, and the fantasy is that drinking with unaided mouths or recycling sand will make a difference. “Every little bit counts,” in other words, is a way of saying that we’re not going to change the big bits.